NCHISF raises voice against alleged irregularities in admission process at DIET

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The NC Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum (ISF) held a press conference on Monday in Haflong condemning serious irregularities in the admission process at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kalachand.

Addressing the media, ISF representatives alleged that several deserving and hardworking students were denied seats in the current academic session, while some candidates with marks as low as 39 were granted admission allegedly through the recommendations of certain Members of the Autonomous Council (MAC) and the Principal Secretary of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council. The forum described the situation as a grave injustice against genuine aspirants who had worked tirelessly to earn their place.

The ISF leaders emphasized that education should remain merit-based and free from political interference, stating that the manipulation of the admission process betrayed the hopes of deserving students from poor and rural families. They called upon the authorities to immediately initiate corrective measures and review the entire selection list to restore public confidence in the system.

Warning of stronger measures if their demands were ignored, the forum declared that it would ‘take every necessary step to ensure justice for the meritorious students.’

Also Read: Biswanath DIET to host district-level teachers' conclave from October 15-17