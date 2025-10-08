Biswanath DIET to host district-level teachers' conclave from October 15-17

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: DIET, Biswanath, is going to organize a district-level teachers’ conclave for the teachers of two districts, viz. Biswanath and Sonitpur, from October 15 to 17, wherein a hundred school teachers including CRCCs and BRPs from both the districts will participate. The conclave will be conducted mainly on Pedagogical Leadership and Innovation with support from SCERT, Assam.

According to information, twenty teachers will be selected for demonstrating detailed presentations on various themes, such as Innovative Pedagogy in Classroom for Enhancement of Learning of Students, Use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for Classroom Practices, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Use of Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs) in Classroom Transaction, Effective Leadership Practice for School Transformation, and Assessment for Holistic Development of Students. The participating teachers will be drawn from the Foundational Stage (teaching Ka-Shreni to Class II), Preparatory Stage (teaching Class III to V), Middle Stage (teaching Class VI to VIII), Secondary Stage (teaching Class IX to XII), and BRPs and CRCCs from each education block of the two districts viz. Biswanath, Behali, Chaiduar, Naduar, Balipara, Gabahru, and Dhekiajuli. There will also be an exhibition of Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs) during the programme, the best one of which will be awarded. On the other hand, a number of teachers will present their good or innovative practices on the given themes during the conclave. Further, three best presentations from the same will be nominated for the state-level teachers’ conclave to be organized during December 2025 by SCERT, Assam.

