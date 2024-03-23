Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav unveils poll mascot ‘BLO Baideo’

SIVASAGAR: In a bid to spread awareness among voters on the importance of their votes ahead of forthcoming Parliamentary Elections-2024 in a creative manner, the Sivasagar district administration on Thursday unveiled its poll mascot named ‘BLO Baideo’ under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) for the Sivasagar Election District. The mascot was unveiled at the office of the District Commissioner, Sivasagar by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav. Unveiling the mascot, Yadav said that the projection of selecting ‘BLO Baideo’ as a symbol of SVEEP is a humble effort of the district administration to show respect to all BLOs for their selfless service who have done commendable work in updating the voters’ list, including adding new names and removing those who have passed away between the two elections.

Sugata Siddhartha Goswami, Election Officer, Sivasagar in his speech said, “After rounds of discussions, we have chosen a symbol that is closely related to the election process as the SVEEP symbol of the Sivasagar Election District. BLO Baideo is our first choice in this regard.” BLO Baideo is a booth level officer who can be considered as the backbone of the entire election process. A booth-level officer can be a person engaged in various fields such as anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, teachers, village heads, etc. Apart from performing their respective workplace duties, they have also been playing an important role in preparing a “clean voter’s list. Therefore, we also firmly believe that this initiative will contribute to the women empowerment, said Goswami.

Also Read: Major political development in Diphu Lok Sabha Constituency

Also Watch: