NDA Forms 18-Member Campaign Committee for Mazbat Constituency

With the Assam Assembly Election 2026 drawing closer, political activity in the 47 No. Mazbat constituency is picking up pace. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took a significant organisational step on Monday, formally constituting its election campaign committee for the seat at a meeting held in Orang, Udalguri district.
Also Read: Congress Candidate List Strengthens NDA in Several Seats: Himanta
The meeting took place at the auditorium of the Orang VCDC and was attended by key political figures and party workers from the constituency and surrounding areas.
It was presided over by Shyam Chundi, MLA of the Pachanai Serfang constituency, who led discussions on campaign strategy and grassroots coordination ahead of the electoral contest.
Following detailed deliberations, an 18-member campaign committee was formally constituted to spearhead the NDA's election efforts in Mazbat.
The primary focus of the meeting was to chalk out a clear strategy for the upcoming campaign and to strengthen the alliance's organisational presence at the grassroots level — a critical factor in a constituency where ground mobilisation is expected to play a decisive role.
With polling scheduled for April 9, the NDA's move to put its campaign structure in place signals that the alliance is gearing up for an active and organised push in Mazbat in the weeks ahead.