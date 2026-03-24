NDA Forms 18-Member Campaign Committee for Mazbat Constituency

The meeting took place at the auditorium of the Orang VCDC and was attended by key political figures and party workers from the constituency and surrounding areas.

It was presided over by Shyam Chundi, MLA of the Pachanai Serfang constituency, who led discussions on campaign strategy and grassroots coordination ahead of the electoral contest.

Following detailed deliberations, an 18-member campaign committee was formally constituted to spearhead the NDA's election efforts in Mazbat.