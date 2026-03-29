NDA government crucial for Assam’s future: Minister Pijush Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In a significant political development ahead of the Assam Assembly Election 2026, more than 300 individuals from the Congress, AJP, and other backgrounds formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Palasbari on Saturday. The mass induction took place at the main election office of the BJP candidate, Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, at Urput near Mirza in Palasbari LAC. Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, who attended the programme, emphasized the necessity of an NDA government for safeguarding Assam's future. Addressing the gathering, Hazarika stated that the BJP, along with its alliance partners AGP and Rabha Hasong Joint Forum, must form the government again and ensure that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma returns to power for a second term.

Highlighting the achievements of the current government, the minister claimed that Assam has witnessed unprecedented economic growth over the past five years. Citing data from the Reserve Bank of India, he said that while India's average growth stood at around 30 percent, Assam recorded a growth rate of 45 percent during the same period.

Hazarika credited Chief Minister Dr Sarma for spearheading the state's development and pointed to visible improvements in infrastructure, particularly roads and flood control measures. He noted that over Rs 3,100 crore has been spent by the Water Resources Department alone this year, with major embankment projects undertaken from Palasbari to Chaygaon. He added that nearly 1,000 kilometres of embankments have been constructed in the last five years.

Criticizing the Congress, Hazarika said that during its 60-year rule, only about 4,000 kilometres of embankments were built, often using less durable materials. In contrast, the BJP government has adopted modern techniques such as geo-bags, ensuring longer durability, he said.

On the healthcare and education fronts, the minister claimed that while Congress established six medical colleges during its tenure, the BJP government has set up 15. Similarly, the number of universities has increased from 12 to 31 under the current administration.

Hazarika also highlighted welfare initiatives, stating that around 40 lakh families are benefiting from the Orunodoi scheme, while financial assistance of Rs 10,000 has been provided under schemes aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship. He further announced that beneficiaries would receive Rs 25,000 in the coming year and that 10 lakh youths would be covered under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam initiative. He added that 1.65 lakh youths have been provided government jobs without any monetary exchange.

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