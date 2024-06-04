NDA will capture both seats in BTC: Joyanta Basumatary

KOKRAJHAR: UPPL candidate supported by the NDA Joyanta Basumatary on Monday said the the UPPL candidate in Kokrajhar and BJP candidate in Darrang-Udalguri constituency will have the last laught on June 4 as NDA is going to capture both seats in BTC region.

Talking to media persons in Kokrajhar on Monday, the NDA candidate Joyanta Basumatary said the winning of UPPL in Kokrajhar and BJP in Darrang-Udalguri seats was certain. He said he will win the poll by a difference of 2-2.5 lakhs of margin votes in Kokrajhar. He also said the people of the region had faith and confidence on the UPPL. He further said he will concentrate on the issue of implementation of remaining clauses of BTR accord and common issues of people of the region.

Meanwhile, BTC nominated member Madhav Chandra Chetri said there was no doubt on the victory of NDA backed candidates. He said Joyanta Basumatary of UPPL backed by the NDA in Kokrajhar and Dilip Saikia of BJP from Darrang-Udalguri will undoubtedly win the elections. He said the name of BPF will vanish from tomorrow onwards as the people of the region have faith only on UPPL.

