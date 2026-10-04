NEADS Aids 5,000 Flood-Hit Families of Jorhat and Sivasagar Districts of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), a local humanitarian organisation, has initiated an early recovery programme to support approximately 5,000 flood-affected families in the worst-hit areas of Jorhat and Sivasagar districts of Assam, following the devastating floods of July 2026. The programme will cover Kaliapani, East Teok, and North-West blocks of Jorhat district, and Amguri, Nazira, and the Sepaguri area of Sivasagar district, focusing on vulnerable households.

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