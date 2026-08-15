NEADS and LIC HFL launch RAHAT project to aid 1,300 flood-hit families in Upper Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), a local humanitarian organisation, in partnership with LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL), has launched emergency relief assistance for 1,300 flood-affected households across Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of Upper Assam under the LIC HFL RAHAT project.

The relief distribution was initiated in response to the continuing impact of floods across the two districts, which have disrupted household living conditions, food security, hygiene, and access to essential resources. The RAHAT Project aims to provide timely and dignified humanitarian assistance to vulnerable families facing the immediate consequences of the floods.

The first-day distribution programme was held at Choladhara, Charaideo, in the presence of Abhinav Das, CSR Regional Lead (Northeast Zone), LIC Housing Finance Limited, along with the Chairperson of NEADS, members of the NEADS team, and the NEADS Emergency Response Team.

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