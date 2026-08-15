Bhutan King expresses condolences over loss of lives in Assam floods

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Assam affected by the recent floods and assured the state of Bhutan’s full solidarity and support in its recovery efforts. In a letter addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Bhutanese King conveyed his condolences to those who lost their families and homes in the floods.

Responding to the Bhutan king’s letter, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I convey my heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the people of Bhutan for standing with us in solidarity and friendship in this difficult hour.

King of Bhutan, Wangchuck, said in his letter, “The people of Bhutan join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and the people of Assam, in particular those who have lost their families and homes in the recent floods. We offer our prayers in memory of the deceased.”

The King also highlighted the increasing frequency and severity of disasters across the region, linking them to the challenges posed by a changing global climate.

“The increasing frequency and severity of such disasters across our region is a stark reminder of our shared vulnerability to the consequences of a changing global climate,” he said. He emphasised the need for collective action to confront the challenges faced by the region in the years ahead. Despite the loss and damage caused by the floods, King Wangchuck praised Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership in managing the crisis.

“Despite the great loss and damage, Your Excellency’s strength and resolve in leading the state’s response in this time of crisis are admirable,” he said. The Bhutanese King further assured Assam of his country’s continued friendship and support as the state works towards rebuilding and recovery.

“Please know that Bhutan stands in full solidarity with the people of Assam. We extend our wholehearted support and friendship as you work to rebuild and recover,” the letter read.

The CM further said, “The state of Assam and the Kingdom of Bhutan share a relationship of exceptional warmth – connected by history, nurtured by the geography and strengthened by generations of friendship between our people.”

There is a dedicated Assam and Bhutan control room that shares updates regarding upstream precipitation and river gauges. The control room maintains continuous, real-time coordination to monitor rainfall, river water levels and potential downstream risks, sharing official data to manage the cross-border water system safely. The Kurichhu hydropower plant of Bhutan follows strict protocols to notify downstream authorities in advance of any planned or routine water releases.

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