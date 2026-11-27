A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) has launched the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) across its intervention areas in Upper Assam, aligning its initiative with the global campaign theme of 2026, 'UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.' The campaign, observed globally from November 25 to December 10, aims to raise awareness, challenge discriminatory social norms, and mobilise collective action to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. NEADS has also issued an organisational Position Statement on Ending Gender-Based Violence, reaffirming its commitment to gender justice.