NEADS launches multi-sectoral post-flood needs assessment in Upper Assam’s worst-hit districts

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Following the devastating floods in Upper Assam, the North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) has launched a Multi-Sectoral Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) to evaluate the impact and identify priorities for recovery, rehabilitation and long-term resilience.

The assessment is being carried out in the worst-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, building on earlier emergency response surveys. NEADS is working with local organisations, community groups, volunteers, authorities and humanitarian partners to reach affected families, including those in remote areas.

Assessment teams are documenting flood-related losses and needs across key sectors such as housing, water and sanitation, health, nutrition, food security, agriculture, livelihoods, education, protection, community infrastructure and disaster risk reduction. Special focus is being given to vulnerable groups, including women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, indigenous communities, small farmers and daily wage workers.

NEADS Director Tirtha Prasad Saikia said the assessment goes beyond emergency relief by identifying long-term recovery needs and helping communities build resilience against future disasters.

The findings will support evidence-based recovery planning, resource mobilisation and coordination among government, humanitarian and development agencies, while promoting climate-resilient infrastructure, sustainable livelihoods and community-led disaster risk reduction initiatives.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches distribution of interim aid to flood-affected families