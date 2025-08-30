Nearly 100 women gherao Sivasagar’s Cherekapar Panchayat Office over Orunodoi benefits

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A tense situation unfolded at the Cherekapar Village Panchayat office in Sivasagar on Thursday as nearly 100 women gheraoed the office in protest. The women demanded benefits under various government schemes, including the Orunodoi scheme.

The women protested as despite the Chief Minister’s announcement that all women with government ration cards would be included in the Orunodoi scheme, many women who were previously benefiting from the scheme have had their names cut off from the list. This has left many eligible women without benefits.

The protesting women demanded for inclusion of all eligible women in the Orunodoi scheme, restoration of benefits to women who have been cut off from the scheme, and transparency in the selection process for government schemes.

They appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and ensure that all eligible women received the benefits they deserved.

