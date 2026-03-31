Nearly Rs 3 Crore Worth of Heroin Seized in Golaghat, One Arrested

Golaghat Police made a significant drug bust on Sunday night, seizing nearly Rs 3 crore worth of heroin at Sewaguri in Barpathar, arresting one trafficker in the process.

The operation, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police of the Golaghat Crime Branch, intercepted a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS01ES8644.

Officers recovered 891.59 grams of heroin from the vehicle, which had been carefully concealed inside 77 soap boxes — a method commonly used to evade detection during transit.

The contraband was reportedly being transported from Manipur to Dergaon when it was intercepted.

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