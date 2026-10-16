NEATEHUB and Balipara Foundation Join Hands to Boost Grassroots Entrepreneurship

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The North East Agriculture Technology Entrepreneurs Hub (NEATEHUB), under Assam Agricultural University (AAU), and the Balipara Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurs and co-create development projects aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable livelihood opportunities in the region. The MoU marks an important step towards strengthening collaboration between NEATEHUB and the Balipara Foundation to support grassroots entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and co-create development initiatives.

Following the MoU signing, the two organisations jointly organised a workshop on value addition and entrepreneurship development to strengthen entrepreneurial capabilities and promote product innovation, market readiness, and sustainable enterprise development.

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