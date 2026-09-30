NEDFi holds 31st Annual General Meeting in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) held its 31st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday at its registered office at Guwahati to present its Annual Report for the Year 2025-26 to the shareholders. Welcoming the shareholders, PVSLN Murty, CMD, NEDFi, outlined the corporation's key achievements and milestones during the financial year 2025-26.

During FY 2025-26, the corporation continued its strong growth trajectory, recording a sanction of Rs 977.42 crore against Rs 882.98 crore in FY 2024-25. With this performance, cumulative sanction reached Rs 10,091.80 crore, covering 34,327 projects.

The corporation maintained a strong financial performance during the year, with gross income growing by 4.40% to Rs 270.82 crore. Interest income increased by 9.73% to Rs 214.94 crore, while profit before tax stood at Rs 127.77 crore and net profit at Rs 92.23 crore.

The Board of Directors of the corporation recommended a dividend of 7% for FY 26.

The corporation sustained its focus on recovery and portfolio quality, with gross NPAs declining to 1.71% from 1.88% in FY 2024-25. Loan outstanding rose to Rs 2,269.05 crore, up from Rs 2,019.50 crore in FY 2024-25, underscoring the continued growth of the loan portfolio.

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