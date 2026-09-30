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NEDFi holds 31st Annual General Meeting in Guwahati

North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) held its 31st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday at its registered office at Guwahati to present its Annual Report for the Year 2025-26 to the shareholders.
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NAGAON: North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) held its 31st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday at its registered office at Guwahati to present its Annual Report for the Year 2025-26 to the shareholders. Welcoming the shareholders, PVSLN Murty, CMD, NEDFi, outlined the corporation's key achievements and milestones during the financial year 2025-26.

During FY 2025-26, the corporation continued its strong growth trajectory, recording a sanction of Rs 977.42 crore against Rs 882.98 crore in FY 2024-25. With this performance, cumulative sanction reached Rs 10,091.80 crore, covering 34,327 projects.

The corporation maintained a strong financial performance during the year, with gross income growing by 4.40% to Rs 270.82 crore. Interest income increased by 9.73% to Rs 214.94 crore, while profit before tax stood at Rs 127.77 crore and net profit at Rs 92.23 crore.

The Board of Directors of the corporation recommended a dividend of 7% for FY 26.

The corporation sustained its focus on recovery and portfolio quality, with gross NPAs declining to 1.71% from 1.88% in FY 2024-25. Loan outstanding rose to Rs 2,269.05 crore, up from Rs 2,019.50 crore in FY 2024-25, underscoring the continued growth of the loan portfolio.

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Annual General Meeting
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