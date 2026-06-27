KKHSOU, SIFT Launch Free Handloom and Fashion Design Skill Training to Boost Student Employability

Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) has launched a specialised Skill Training Programme for its students in partnership with the Sualkuchi Institute of Fashion Technology (SIFT). Initiated by the university's Industry-Academia Committee on June 25, 2026, the programme is designed to boost employability, technical skills, and entrepreneurship.

To formalise the partnership, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Registrar of KKHSOU and the Principal of SIFT during a meeting at the university's IT Cell Conference Hall. The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor, faculty, and administrative officers.

SIFT Principal Prof. Niranjali Kakoty outlined that the three-month course will focus on hands-on, practical training in handloom and fashion design. Fully sponsored by the Ministry of Skill Development, the training will be offered entirely free of cost to the learners. Speakers emphasised that the collaboration bridges the gap between education and livelihood, creating new opportunities for self-employment, internships, and placements.