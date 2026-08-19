Neglected PWD Road in Ghograpar Puts Students and Patients at Risk During Monsoon

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Students and residents of Sahpur Majarbari village under Ghograpar are facing severe hardship due to the deplorable condition of an important road under the Public Works Department (PWD). The road, which connects the Sahpur Water Supply Project area with Majarbari Primary School, has reportedly remained unrepaired for a long period and has once again turned into a miserable stretch during the monsoon.

The road has developed several large potholes, while rainwater and mud have made the entire stretch difficult and dangerous for movement. Locals allege that the negligence of the PWD authorities has left commuters struggling to travel on the road every day.

According to the Nalbari district unit of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), the poor condition of the road is causing serious problems for school and college students. Students and teachers often face difficulties in reaching educational institutions on time, particularly after rainfall. The deteriorating road is also creating problems for patients and emergency services. AASU and locals have urged the PWD authorities and the government to take immediate steps to renovate and upgrade the road.

Also Read: PWD to take over Silchar main road work from NHIDCL