PWD to take over Silchar main road work from NHIDCL

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid widespread public resentment over the dilapidated condition of the main roads in Silchar, the State Government has decided to transfer the renovation of the stretch between Capital Travels point and Rangirkhari to the State PWD. This stretch of the city’s main road is currently maintained by NHIDCL.

Renovation work at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore was done by the NHIDCL in September 2025, but within a few months this stretch became a nightmare, particularly in this rainy season.

The Barak Valley Development Minister, Krishnendu Paul, and his cabinet colleague Kaushik Rai informed that the State PWD would take over this stretch of the main road from the NHIDCL in the first phase. In the next phase, the stretch between Rangirkhari and Sonabarighat would also be transferred to PWD. The process of transfer would begin from Friday.

They said that NHIDCL, however, would complete the ongoing work.

Ministers Paul and Rai attended a meeting with senior officials of the district administration, NHIDCL, the PWD, and other concerned agencies to review the implementation, progress, and timely completion of major development works across the district.

Minister Rai stated that heavy vehicles would no longer be permitted to ply on the Capital Point to Rangirkhari stretch. He also informed that the Rangirkhari to Sonabarighat road, which is presently under NHIDCL, will first undergo construction of a proper drainage system, after which it will also be handed over to the State PWD for future maintenance and development.

Addressing concerns over the vulnerable Birbal Bazar to Silchar Medical College & Hospital road, Minister Kaushik Rai said that around 45 per cent of the land acquisition process has already been completed for the construction of the new road, which would begin before August 21.

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