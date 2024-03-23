‘Negligence in election works will not be tolerated’: Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul

TINSUKIA : No negligence or irregularities in election works on duty will be tolerated, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said while inaugurating the Master Trainers’ Workshop on Friday. The District Commissioner urged the Master Trainers to ensure that the presiding officers carry out all the tasks from mock demonstration to sealing of the electronic voting machines properly. He suggested that separate training be arranged for those who have not mastered the technique well even after the second phase of training.

Paul added that this will be the first time in which elections will be held in Assam after delimitation and constituency revision. Most of the voters will have old ID cards and regardless of the constituency of the voter ID card, if the voter’s name is in the designated polling station, he should not be prevented from voting. The DC urged all voters to bring their voter ID cards or alternative recognised ID cards during voting. According to the latest directives of the Election Commission, if the appearance of the voter does not match the photograph on the voter’s ID card, such voter will have to produce any of the above other types of ID cards. ADC Mirzana Hussain, DIPRO Bikash Sarma and 55 master trainers were present at the workshop.

