Assam: Aam Aadmi Party supporters detained by Dibrugarh police

DIBRUGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Dibrugarh candidate Manoj Dhanowar, state president Bhaben Choudhary and AAP supporters were detained by Dibrugarh police after they staged protest in front of Dibrugarh District BJP office against the protest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Talking to reporters, Rajesh Sharma, in-charge, AAP northeast said, “Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a fake case and it was a political conspiracy. He should be released immediately.” The AAP supporters holding placards and their party flags protested in front of the BJP party office. After few hours, Dibrugarh police released them. “Its a conspiracy to arrest our leader Arvind Kejriwal in a fake case. We are against such unconstitutional behaviour of the BJP government,” said Manoj Dhanowar, AAP candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat told reporters.

