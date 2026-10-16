NEHU Team Explores Prehistoric Stone Jar Sites in Dima Hasao

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HAFLONG: A 48-member delegation from North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, completed a two-day archaeological field study evaluating prehistoric stone jar sites across the Dima Hasao district following an invitation for a joint study.

Hosted by the Department of Archaeology and the District Museum, the team comprised professors, MA History students, and PhD scholars. Under the guidance of archaeologist Dr Sringdao Langthasa, the delegation visited prominent heritage sites, including Dobongling, Longmailai, and Bolosan.

Dr Sringdao Langthasa expressed optimism about future archaeological endeavours in the region, noting that additional undiscovered stone jar sites likely exist.

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