NEHU Hosts Five-Day Climate Festival to Inspire Environmental Awareness Among Youth

SHILLONG: The travelling edition of the five-day "Climate Festival of Life: Where the Rivers, Forests, Mountains, Coasts and Oceans Are!" began at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus on Monday.

Organised by Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Department of Geography, NEHU, the festival will continue until October 9 at the Multi-Use Convention Hall. It seeks to make climate science engaging and accessible while highlighting India's diverse ecosystems.

The youth-focused festival combines art, culture and science to showcase the links between climate change, natural landscapes and human livelihoods. It features student research exhibits, interactive installations, expert-led talks, guided nature walks, environmental film screenings and cultural performances.

Schools, colleges and local organisations from Shillong and surrounding areas are participating in the festival, which aims to promote environmental awareness and encourage environmental stewardship among young people.

Prof P K Ryngnga, Head of the Department of Geography, NEHU, said young people coming together could become a driving force for the learning and conservation efforts needed to protect the planet.

After its programme at NEHU, the travelling festival will move to other locations across the Northeast and different parts of India, taking its message of climate awareness, conservation and environmental stewardship to wider audiences, a press release said.

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