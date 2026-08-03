Nepali Poetry Collection by Emerging Writer Puspa Dahal Released at Jamugurihat Literary Meet

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a meeting convened by the Samar Dalani branch of the Assam Gorkha Sammelan and the Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha in collaboration with the Brihattar Samar Dalani Unnayan Samiti on Sunday at the Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan temple, a Nepali poetry book compiled by emerging writer Puspa Dahal was released, along with a multilingual poet’s meet and the felicitation of meritorious students. The day-long programme began the illumination of an earthen lamp by veteran social worker Homnath Dhakal, followed by the of an earthen lamp by veteran social worker Homnath Dhakal followed by offering of floral tributes in front of the portrait of Padma Shri Geeta Upadhyay by Debaki Bhandari.

A multilingual poet’s meet was held with Damudar Baral in the chair wherein poets including Lakhima Devi, Padma Devi, Hira Sarma, Biju Devi, Kamal Sarma, Anju Devi, Debaki Bhandari and Mahesh Khatiwoda read out their self-composed poems. Sahitya Akadami Translation Prize awardee Purna Kumar Sarma forwarded a critical review of poems.

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