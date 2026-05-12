NESAD Formed in Delhi to Unite Northeast Students Against Discrimination

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant step for the safety and security of the people of Northeast, a historic meeting was held at the SPUNER (Delhi Police) Nanakpura, Moti Bagh, in New Delhi on May 9, where various student organizations from the eight Northeastern states came together in unity to initiate the formation of the Northeast Students Association Delhi (NESAD) to stand together and raise their voices against discriminatory attitude towards the people of the Northeast in the national capital.

Chaired by the president of Delhi unit, ABSU, Hadungra Narzary, the meeting involved a series of constructive discussions regarding the representation, nature, vision, and composition of the association. With a shared spirit of unity, harmony, and collective strength, all the organizations came together with the aim of promoting solidarity and standing against negativity, discrimination, and division within society.

Talking to The Sentinel, Hadungra Narzary said that an interim committee of NESAD was formed with Sozio D Mao, President of Naga Students Union, Delhi unit, as the Convenor and Hadungra Narzary, President of Delhi unit, ABSU, as the Secretary. He said that 25 student organizations of the Northeast joined the meeting for the formation of NESAD.

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