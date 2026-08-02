NETC to Build Girls’ Common Room at Goalpara School Under CSR Initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In a significant step towards improving facilities for girl students, North East Transmission Company Ltd. (NETC) has signed an agreement with the Goalpara district administration to construct a girls’ common room with attached toilet facilities at Goalpara Girls’ Senior Secondary School under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The agreement was signed on Friday by Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung and Jyotirmoy Barman, Deputy Manager of NETC, Guwahati.

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