Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, November 26, 2026, directed the Union Government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to introduce separate red hexagonal warning labels on packaged foods high in fat, sugar and salt.

The ruling, delivered in New Delhi, aims to strengthen consumer awareness and protect public health through clearer front-of-pack nutrition labelling.

A Division Bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran rejected the approach of using one combined warning symbol for multiple nutrients of concern.

The court directed FSSAI to ensure that every nutrient receives its own clearly identifiable warning. The judgment states, "The authority shall ensure that the FOPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient of concern... rather than a single combined hexagon."

Under the direction, the front of packaged food products must display individual red hexagonal labels identifying HIGH FAT, HIGH SUGAR and HIGH SALT, depending on their nutritional composition.

The ruling replaces the regulator's August 2026 proposal, which had suggested a combined warning label.

The Supreme Court's decision followed a public interest litigation filed by 3S and Our Health Society, represented by advocate Rajiv Shankar Dvivedi.

The petitioner sought stronger front-of-pack nutrition labelling to help consumers identify packaged foods containing high levels of fat, sugar and salt.

The court also addressed the nutritional thresholds proposed under Table 15.1 of the Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGI) 2024.

The Bench said these nutritional values should not be adopted without modification because they account for added sugars and fats rather than total sugars and fats. The distinction forms part of the court's examination of how nutritional information should be presented to consumers.

The court has directed FSSAI to finalize the framework within four months. Following finalization, food manufacturers will have a 365-day transition window to comply with the new labelling requirements.

The red hexagonal warnings must occupy approximately 4% to 5% of the principal display panel, ensuring that the individual nutrient warnings have a defined presence on packaged food labels.

The requirements place responsibility on FSSAI and the Union Government to implement the court-directed framework.

The case, 3S and Our Health Society versus Union of India, centres on the demand for clearer nutritional information on packaged food products.

The Supreme Court also connected the issue with Article 21 of the Constitution, which protects the right to life.

The petitioner's argument sought to address lifestyle diseases through better consumer awareness and clearer food packaging information.

Following the court's reservation of its verdict on September 28, 2026, Thursday's ruling establishes the requirement for separate nutrient-specific warnings.

The decision directs the food regulator to move beyond a combined warning approach and establish separate red hexagonal labels for each nutrient of concern.