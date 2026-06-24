Neurodivergent pianist Devanga Bidrum Kalita pays stirring tribute to Zubeen Garg

DIBRUGARH: World Music Day witnessed an unforgettable celebration of music, inclusion, and inspiration as accomplished neurodivergent pianist Devanga Bidrum Kalita joined hands with deaf interpreter Kartik Verma and noted music director and artiste Rupam Talukdar to present a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s musical icon, Zubeen Garg.

The trio delivered a captivating rendition of Mayabini, one of Zubeen Garg’s most beloved songs, enthralling the audience with a unique performance that blended instrumental excellence, sign-language interpretation, and artistic expression. Rupam Talukdar’s accordion accompaniment added depth and emotion to the tribute, creating a memorable musical experience that resonated with music lovers across generations.

Devanga’s performance emerged as the highlight of the event, drawing admiration for both his exceptional musicianship and his inspiring journey. An accomplished pianist and musician from Dibrugarh, Devanga has overcome numerous challenges to establish himself as a respected name in the world of music. Recognised for his resilience, dedication, and extraordinary talent, he holds an ABRSM Grade 8 certification and a degree in music, while also serving as a strong advocate for disability inclusion in the arts.

His musical journey began early when the absence of piano instructors in Dibrugarh compelled him and his mother to undertake monthly trips to Guwahati for lessons. His passion and perseverance later earned him admission to the prestigious KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, founded by acclaimed composer AR Rahman. He subsequently completed his bachelor’s degree in music from Middlesex University.

Today, Devanga is the co-founder and pianist of a band featuring neurodivergent artists, performing an eclectic repertoire that includes classical pieces, contemporary favourites, and original compositions. His growing reputation has seen him perform solo recitals at renowned venues, including the India Habitat Centre, while also collaborating with folk and regional bands across the country.

His contributions to music and social inclusion have earned widespread recognition. In 2025, he received the prestigious Art for Hope Award from the Hyundai Motor India Foundation?. He was also selected for the 5th International Brillante Piano Festival, further cementing his place among emerging musical talents on the national and international stage.

The World Music Day tribute not only celebrated the enduring legacy of Zubeen Garg but also highlighted the transformative power of music in breaking barriers and fostering inclusivity. Through their moving performance, Devanga Bidrum Kalita, Kartik Verma, and Rupam Talukdar delivered a powerful message—that talent knows no boundaries and that music remains a universal language capable of uniting people from all walks of life.

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