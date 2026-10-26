New 900-Bed MMCH Campus to Open on November 16 for GMCH Relocation

Guwahati: The newly built complex at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Panbazar is all set to become operational on November 16, 2026.

The facility will temporarily house the major departments of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to facilitate extensive repair and reconstruction work on its main campus.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal announced that the transition process will begin shortly, aiming to complete the departmental shift by November 15. The state-of-the-art facility features a massive capacity of 850 to 900 beds alongside on-campus residential quarters built specifically for doctors.

Addressing a press conference, Health Minister Ashok Singhal emphasized seamless patient care, stating, "We are trying to shift GMCH operations there by November 15, and I want that by November 16, MMCH is operational. The GMCH departments will be shifted there for repair and reconstruction works. We cannot allow patients to feel any discomfort."

Nearly all clinical departments are scheduled to move into the Panbazar facility. The Health Department is working alongside local authorities to implement necessary logistics adjustments in the city to manage the patient influx smoothly during the reconstruction phase.