New audio CD ‘Hanthibwbai ang gwjan lama’ released in Dhemaji district

KOKRAJHAR: A new audio CD, “Hanthibwbai ang gwjan lama”, (Travelled a long way) written and compiled by CEM of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) Mihiniswar Basumatary was released at a programme held at the premises of BKWAC Secretariat, Sanjari Nwgwr, Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district on Friday.

The new audio cassette was released by Birendra Kr. Brahma, Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma and Sanjarang Lakheswar Brahma award winner and a social worker in the presence of MP of Lakhimpur Pradhan Baruagh, local MLA Bhuban Pegu, Chairman of BKWAC Anil Basumatary, president of UBPO Manuranjan Basumatary and other dignitaries. Earlier, retired teacher of SB Higher Secondary School and social worker Lalit Chandra Boro lit the ceremonial lamp followed by singing title song of the new audio CD by singer Elabati Basumatary.

The new audio CD has 28 songs written by BKWAC Chief Mihiniswar Basumatary and sung by Phungja Mashahary, Ela Brahma, Asab Daimary, Rungkhang Kherkhatary, Prabhu Nath Brahma, Arjun Aronai Basumatary, Sulekha Basumatary, Malen Narzary, Bibungsar Goyary, Rijita Boro, Kalicharan Brahma and Gosai Daimary.

This is the 4th audio CD written by Mihiniswar Basumatary and produced by “Jarimin Audio Productions” of Sanjari Nwgwr, Dhemaji.

MP Pradhan Baruah in his speech said CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary had written over one hundred songs based on his life and experience of being a revolutionary. He said only few leaders had this quality of writing ang compiling songs but Basumatary has shown his ability of extra quality. He hoped that the his new audio CD will definitely bring effective mind changes in the society through his creative songs.

In his speech, MLA Bhuban Pegu said a leader in the society should acquire knowledge of literature. He said CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary was himself a movement leader who is now leading the council in a smooth manner. He also said Basumatary had the extra quality of writing and compiling. He hoped that Basumatary will take forward his skill of writing and compiling.

