Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro hoists National Flag on 78th Independence Day

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the country, the 78th Independence Day was celebrated in Kokrajhar with patriotic fervour at the Government HS&MP School playground where the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro hoisted the national flag. Before hoisting the national flag, he paid glowing tribute to the national heroes at the martyrs’ tomb and inspected the guard of honour presented by the police contingent, NCC and students of various educational institutions. He extended his tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence. He also recalled contributions of the great visionary leaders of independent India who had designed the new India concept, compiled the constitution and brought new economic revolution.

CEM Pramod Boro said, “We are responsible citizens of independent India and we must recall the supreme sacrifice of our national heroes because our country became independent at the cost of their sacrifice of lives.” Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Sir Harilal Jekisundas Kania were the great Indian leaders who designed the modern India concept and today, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Amit Shah along with his dynamic cabinet colleagues have been working hard for foundation of ‘vibrant India’ with clear vision and mission, he said adding that the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also been working hard to take the position of the state forward in top three in India.

Boro said the government of BTR had been working with the theme- ‘Clean’, ‘Green’ and ‘Smart’ Bodoland by launching various missions for sustainable development. He said as per their commitment, they have achieved success in crushing down the practices of corruption, nepotism and misrule of previous government by reformative move and has established a good governance system. Establishing ‘peace’ was the greatest challenges of the present BTR government in the region where people witnessed constant killings, attacking, communal violence, misunderstanding and social insecurity in the past but after the UPPL-led coalition took over the reign of BTC administration, peace has returned in the region and there has been no more killings, violence and other forms of anti-national activities. People of the region can move anywhere in day and night without fear of insecurity, he said adding that the army personnel were deployed with arms and ammunition to counter the insurgency but now they are with the agenda of organizing Durand Cup and imparting training for Agniveers. He also said the government of BTR had launched handloom, mission, sericulture mission, goat, fish and pig mission to improve the rural livelihood by up-grading their age-old traditional weaving and rearing of livestock, ‘Onsai Bithangkhi’ for women traders, ‘Gyanswrang Bithankhi’ to assist students, ‘Aai Onsai Bithangkhi’ to support pregnant mothers, ‘Rog Nirmul, BTR to extend support to the needy people for medical treatment, ‘Fin-Rwdwmkhang Bithankhi’ to assist support to the members of former NDFB cadres to reestablish their families, “Mission Bwiswmuthi” to provide easy access to land related services, ‘Manab Sewa’ and Dindayal Dibyang mission for differently abled persons and ‘Alari Swrang Bithangkhi’ to extend financial support to religious institutions. Besides, School Adoption Programme to look in to the basic problems and create educational atmosphere in the educational institutions. The CEM of BTC hailed the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his decision to upgrade the Kokrajhar Government College to Kokrajhar University and renaming of Rupsi Airport of Kokrajhar to ‘Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport’ in the cabinet meeting.

Also Read: Minister Nandita Gorlosa hoists Tricolour on 78th Independence Day in Silchar

Also watch: