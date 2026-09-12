New Bajali Unit of Hindu Parishad Assam Constituted to Boost Religious and Cultural Outreach

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The Hindu Parishad, Assam, has formed a new district committee in Bajali with the aim of creating religious, social, and cultural awareness and bringing the organisation's community together.

A representative meeting of the organisation was held at the Pathsala office in Bajali on Thursday. Hindu Parishad, Assam, Central President Hemanta Talukdar, Central Adviser Naba Talukdar, and many local workers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, a new 21-member district committee was formed unanimously. Dhanjit Sarma was elected as the president, while Biraj Medhi was appointed as the general secretary.

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