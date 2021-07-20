New Board of Directors in Tinsukia Lions Club

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: The Lions Club of Tinsukia City of Joy installed a new Board of Directors for the year 2021-2022 in an induction programme held virtually at Tinsukia on Sunday in the presence of a selective distinguished gathering.

The chief guest-cum-installation officer, Dr Santanu Lahakar, renowned orthopaedic and vice District Governor 2, administered the oath to the newly-elected Board of Directors. In his address, Dr Lahakar reminded them of the responsibilities and mandate as members of the Club. The fund is the driving force to run an organization, each member must ensure remittance on time, he said, advocating to induct spouses and family members into the Club.

Chaired by Sujit Roy, president i/c, Navajyoti Gohain, secretary, presented the secretarial report highlighting the past activities of the Club. The newly-inducted members who assumed charge were Sudipta Dey as president, Navajyoti Gohain and Anirban Bhagawati as secretary and treasurer respectively. The board also consists of 12 other members who have been assigned different portfolios.

