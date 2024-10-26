New Committee Formed for Small Tea Growers Association in Sonitpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A new committee of Organic Small Tea Growers Association of undivided Sonitpur district committee was formed in a meeting held at the office of the Naduar regional committee of the association located at Tupiya on Friday with Lochan Bora in the chair. The new committee was formed with Rajib Khanal as president, Bharat Kalita as vice president, Anu Kheriya as general secretary, Mantu Kalita and Ajay Shekhar as assistant joint secretaries along with 15 executive members. A series of issues and problems pertaining to the small tea growers were discussed in detail and resolutions were adopted to strengthen the organisation.

Also Read: ‘The Rights of Transgender Persons’ programme held in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: