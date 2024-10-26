‘The Rights of Transgender Persons’ programme held in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The District Level Services Authority, in collaboration with the Akam Foundation, successfully organized an interactive programme titled, “The Rights of Transgender Persons” at the conference hall in Dibrugarh on Thursday. The event brought together stakeholders, community members, and legal experts to discuss the legal rights and protections available to transgender individuals.

A total of 21 participants attended the meeting, including 10 community members, who shared their experiences and challenges regarding their legal rights. Key discussions focused on the issues faced by transgender individuals and the importance of the Transgender Identity Card, including the application process and necessary documentation. The meeting also emphasized the need for ongoing training and sensitization for law enforcement personnel regarding the implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was present and expressed support for future training initiatives to enhance understanding and enforcement of transgender rights. Representatives from the Prerona Children House NGO expressed interest in further sensitization and training sessions to better equip their team in dealing with transgender issues. This programme marks a significant step towards fostering awareness and advocating for the rights of transgender persons in the community. Continued collaboration and dialogue are essential for creating an inclusive environment and ensuring the protection of transgender rights.

