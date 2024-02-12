New district unit of Krida Bharati formed at a meeting in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The new district unit of Krida Bharati was formed at a meeting held yesterday at the auditorium of Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium here.

Nava Mahanta, a senior scribe and retired professor, and Divas Bora were nominated as president and secretary, respectively, in the new district body of the sports organization while Suresh Bora, Amio Kr. Deka, Nisha Bordoloi, and Gauranga Roy were nominated as vice presidents, and Rajib Bora was selected as treasurer of the new district unit of the organization.

Also Read: Assam: Lecture programme organize at Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya in Nagaon