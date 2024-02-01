Assam: Lecture programme organize at Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya in Nagaon

NAGAON: Department of Political Science, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidyalaya is planning to organize a series of lectures on socio-political issues of contemporary relevance in the varsity and as part of it, the department concerned is going to organize the first lecture on the subject ‘The hidden paradox of education and democracy: political mobilization vis-a-vis social implementation and education quality in democratic regimes’ on February 1 at the varsity auditorium in Nagaon.

Dr Noni Gopal Mahanta, advisor to Education, Government of Assam will attend the programme as keynote speaker and will deliver his lecture on the topic. Dr Harekrishna Bora, Head of the department of political science will deliver the welcome address while Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of MSSV will also address the occasion.

