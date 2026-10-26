New Flowering Plant Species Discovered in Assam’s Manas National Park

Assam’s rich biodiversity has received a historic boost following the scientific identification of a new flowering plant species, Osbeckia assamensis, inside Manas National Park. Discovered by researchers Barnali Das and Namita Nath, the findings were officially published in the botanical journal Phytotaxa on October 22, 2026.

The perennial shrub, which belongs to the Melastomataceae family, grows up to 2.5 metres tall and bears vibrant pink flowers. Extensive field surveys conducted between 2021 and 2025 confirmed its distinct identity, separating it from the closely related Osbeckia nayarii due to its unique stem structure, flower arrangement, and seed size.

The first reference specimen was collected in Manas on October 8, 2022, with subsequent documentation finalized in late 2025.

"This discovery reminds us that our grasslands are living repositories of biodiversity, holding treasures that science is still uncovering," the research team stated. "Every new identification strengthens the urgent case for protecting these fragile habitats."

Environmentalists note that the breakthrough underscores the critical need for sustained conservation efforts. By protecting the ecosystems of Manas and supporting field research, stakeholders can safeguard Assam's extraordinary natural heritage for future generations.