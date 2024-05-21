Assam: Passengers at New Haflong railway station facing inconvenience

Haflong: Under the Amritbharat project, 508 railway stations in the country will be given a new look by infrastructural development. On August 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of New Haflong station with 508 stations in the country under the Amritbharat station project virtually from New Delhi.

The construction cost of New Haflong station has been fixed at Rs.33.30 crores. The construction work was supposed to be completed by March this year. But needless to say till date no expected development activity has been observed at New Haflong Station except causing untold suffering to the passengers.

Passengers arriving at the busy train station were met with a rather unexpected sight - construction equipment and piles of dug-up earth blocking the entrance. The ongoing digging project, left unattended for days, was now causing a major inconvenience to the travellers trying to make their way through.

The side drain running alongside the approach road was proving to be more of a hindrance than a help. With its shallow depth, the water from recent rains was coming along the road, unable to flow through properly. The ineffective drainage system was causing water to accumulate, creating a potential hazard for drivers and pedestrians alike.

As passengers sought refuge from the chaos outside, they entered the waiting rooms only to find them in a state of disarray. Construction materials littered the floor, unfinished walls exposed, and furniture yet to be installed.

The main platform was bustling with activity, not from arriving or departing trains, but from the construction materials and workers scattered about. Passengers found themselves weaving through the maze of equipment, struggling to find a clear path to their intended destination.

Despite the challenges faced by passengers at the station, there was hope that with proper attention and timely completion of the construction projects, the inconvenience and disruptions would soon be a thing of the past. Until then, travellers would have to navigate the chaos and make the best of a less-than-ideal situation.

