Assam Public Service Commission qualifiers felicitated by Boko Sahitya Sabha

PALASBARI: Aabritti and Sanskriti Parishad (Boko), College of Education Boko and in collaboration with Boko Sahitya Sabha (Satadal Sakha) recently felicitated APSC qualifiers of greater Boko area. The felicitation ceremony was held at the conference hall of College Of Education Boko. The APSC qualifiers of the area namely Abinash Debnath, Kailash Sarma, Mercilla Sarania, Jamanur Islam, Rumita Das, Surujmani Thakuria, Zahid Hussain Hazarika and Abhijit Kalita were felicitated. While acknowledging the heartfelt felicitation in their speeches they described it as a memorable moment in their lives.

This event was held by the instant efforts and initiative of the office bearers of Aabritti and Sanskriti Parishad (Boko Sakha) like Hiranya Nath , Naba Kumar Nath and Pabitra Kaibarta. The meeting was presided over by renowned litterateur of the state Dr. Ganeswar Saharia which was attended by the parents of the candidates.

It may be mentioned here that the candidates who cleared APSC this time answered various questions in the interaction programme attended by more than hundred of students.

