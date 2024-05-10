Meet held in memory of retired police personnel Jagat Chandra Gogoi

SIVASAGAR: Rich tributes were paid to noted poet, social worker, body builder and retired police personnel Jagat Chandra Gogoi, who died on April 29 at the age of 68, on the occasion of his adya shradha on Thursday.

Gogoi, a resident of Habiram Bora Path in Sivasagar town, was honoured with the prestigious Michael Madhusudan International Award in 2003 for his poetry book ‘Boi Jai Alakananda’. He was also involved with many social and cultural organizations. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives. In a memorial meeting held today at his residence at Habiram Bora Path, a commemorative book ‘Jagat Jeuti’, edited by Saurav Chaliha and Jayanta Baruah, was released by senior citizen Nitya Narayan Borgohain. The memorial meet was hosted by noted social worker Saurav Chaliha. Many speakers which included Dr Rajkumar Gohain Baruah, Manoj Kumar Gogoi, Deba Hazarika, Amrit Das, Diganta Mangal Neog, Suresh Borthakur, Dibyajeet Lahon, Manju Boiragi, Bornali Gohain Baruah spoke about the impactful career and contributions of late Gogoi both in service and public life.

