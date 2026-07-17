New NCSC District Committee Formed in Nalbari to Boost Annual Science Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A new district committee of the National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) was constituted in Nalbari with the objective of ensuring the successful organisation of the annual science programme sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

A meeting held at the District Education Office, Nalbari, unanimously elected Ratul Kumar Das as president of the district committee. Former child scientist Shailen Kalita was appointed as working president, while Chintu Kalita, a science teacher of Kandhbari High School, was named district coordinator. Dr Dhruvajyoti Gogoi, Assistant Professor of Nalbari College, was appointed academic coordinator.

In addition, Pradip Mahanta was entrusted with the responsibility of mentor coordinator, Chandamita Sharma was appointed academic mentor coordinator, and Dr Dinmani Bhagawati was nominated as chairman of the academic committee.

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