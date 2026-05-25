New Project to Document Seven Historic Northeast Cities and Their Heritage Sites

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: An initiative has been undertaken for comprehensive documentation of seven historically significant cities of Northeast India and their associated heritage sites, under the aegis of the Northeast Zone of ICOMOS India. The initiative seeks to preserve the region’s historical, cultural, archaeological, and religious heritage while fostering public awareness. Titled ‘Historic Cities Series (2026–2028),’ the project endeavours to conserve, study, and present the multidimensional heritage of the region for posterity and on the global stage. The series is a nationally supported undertaking, led by Dronah Foundation, National Institute of Urban Affairs, and ICOMOS India.

The Northeast Indian cities included in this initiative are Agartala, Pragjyotishpur (Guwahati), Hajo, Imphal, Jowai, Shillong, and Tezpur. The documentation encompasses temples, mosques, churches, archaeological sites, historic buildings, sattras, monuments, caves, sacred groves, cultural traditions, and other sites of outstanding heritage significance.

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