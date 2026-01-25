Assam: No World Heritage Site Proposal for Majuli

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As far back as 2004, the river island of Majuli, the seat of neo-Vaishnavism in the state, was included in the Tentative List of World Heritage Sites. However, there is no proposal at present to secure the tag of World Heritage Site for Majuli.

Around the year 2004, there was a big thrust by the state government to secure the tag of World Heritage Site for Majuli. Work was even started on the preparation of a dossier for submission to UNESCO regarding this. But, as time went by, the focus shifted away from Majuli.

From the time BJP came to power in 2016, the thrust was more on securing the coveted tag of World Heritage Site for Charaideo Maidam. And, finally, this move became a success and the Ahom-era maidam was included in the List of World Heritage Sites in 2024. As per recent information from the Ministry of Culture, there is no proposal at present to include Majuli as a World Heritage Site. There are 55 monuments and sites protected in the state of Assam under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India. This includes monuments from the Ahom era and other major monuments. According to the Culture Ministry, funds are provided on a regular basis for the conservation of these monuments.

