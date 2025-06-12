New school timings implemented in Dima Hasao to tackle heatwave

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In light of the rising temperatures and the ongoing heatwave affecting the Dima Hasao district, the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) took proactive measures to prioritize the safety and well-being of students. After careful consideration, it was decided to reschedule the timings for various categories of educational institutions (both Government and Private) in the district.

The new timings for educational institutions were mentioned as 7:30am to 11:55am for Lower Primary (LP) Schools, 7:30am to 12:45pm for Middle English (ME) Schools, and 7:30am to 1:15 pm for High and Higher Secondary Schools.

These changes will take effect immediately and remain in force until further notice. The decision was made under the approval of the competent authority to ensure that the educational environment remains conducive for students amid the rising heat levels. Parents, teachers, and students have been urged to adhere to the new schedule and take necessary precautions during this period.

