New Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav Takes Charge

SIVASAGAR: Aditya Vikram Yadav joined as the new Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar on September 1. Before joining as the DC of Sivasagar, Yadav served as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department and Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary, Assam. Soon after taking the charge as Sivasagar DC, Yadav chaired a meeting at the Syukafa Conference Hall of DC's Office with the officers of district administration.

The new Deputy Commissioner on Saturday held a meeting with journalists of Sivasagar and exchanged views. In the interaction, the journalists of the district raised the various problems being faced by the general public in the adjoining areas including Sivasagar town.

On the occasion, the provision of well-planned drainage system and cleaning of the town, Gaurisagar Borpukhuri, the smooth movement of tourists from Gammon Bridge to Azanpeer Dargah, modernization and reform of village defence parties, eradication of superstitions, making the footpaths of Sivasagar town accessible to pedestrians, compliance of business schedules properly by foreign liquor shops, removing traffic problems in front of educational institutions, development of Hara-Gauri Dol at Jaysagar, controlling of e-rickshaws, prevention of artificial floods in the town, provision of a permanent parking in the town, freeing encroachment and cleaning of historic Jamuna, etc. were raised.

The Deputy Commissioner assured to solve these problems of the people at the earliest in the coming days and sought the cooperation of the people of the entire district in this regard. The event was attended by several journalists from print and electronic media of Sivasagar district.

