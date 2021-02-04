New University will be a tool to take culture of Majuli to global stage: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: In giving a new momentum to the academic progress of the State, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ceremoniously inaugurated the academic programme of Majuli University of Culture at Bongaon in Majuli on Wednesday.



It may be noted that the academic session of the university would be conducted in Pub Majuli College where classes of the University would be held till its permanent campus becomes ready. The university which has already received the degree awarding authority from the University Grants Commission would award degree in Masters of Arts in Assamese and other indigenous languages of North East India, History, one year PG Diploma in Manuscript Studies, PG Diploma in Heritage Studies and Conservation, One Year PG Diploma in Yoga and Physical Health, One Year PG Diploma in Mask Making and Sculpture and Six-month certification course in Mising Language. Admission process has been completed and one hundred six students were admitted in different courses of study.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Majuli University of Culture will have to take the lead in showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state at the global stage. This University of Culture set up in Majuli which is the epicentre of the pious cultural and spiritual heritage of the state will be in a position to take the culture of the state altogether to a great height as State government would extend all possible cooperation to the university for creating a niche in delivering higher education. Extending his greetings to all the 106 students on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal asked them to take special interests to pursue their curricular activities and take the island district transcending all boundaries. He also said that the university has to be the path finder in creating new patronage of Majuli's mask making culture along with other facets of the district.

Taking birth in Majuli is a matter of great fortune, Sonowal said that the babies before their birth and when they are in their mothers' womb listen to god's name. Therefore, everybody, should take concerted effort to preserve the pristine and pious culture of Majuli. He said that the university of Culture, Majuli would be built in synergy with the inherent beauty of the river island. He also said the permanent building to be constructed would also represent Majuli in its undiluted form. On this occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal also announced a financial grant of Rs. 10 lakh to Pub Majuli College, stated a press release.