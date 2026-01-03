New Year celebrations turn Tezpur, Nameri and Bhalukpong into vibrant winter carnival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur and its adjoining regions witnessed an unprecedented festive surge as the New Year ushered in a wave of celebration, transforming the entire area into a vibrant winter carnival. From the heart of Tezpur town to the picturesque surroundings of Nameri and Bhalukpong, thousands of people poured in to celebrate the first day of the year amid nature, culture, and collective joy.

With the onset of the New Year, a massive turnout of picnickers was witnessed at numerous picnic spots in and around Tezpur, creating a lively, fair-like atmosphere. Compared to previous years, this season recorded a remarkable rise in the number of visitors, as families, youth groups, and tourists from different parts of Sonitpur district and neighbouring areas chose Tezpur as their preferred New Year destination. The pleasant winter weather further added to the charm, encouraging people to step outdoors and celebrate amidst open landscapes.

Tezpur, widely known as the cultural capital of Assam, is renowned for its natural beauty, mythological heritage, and romantic allure. Nestled along the banks of the Brahmaputra and surrounded by hills, forests, and riverine landscapes, the town has always attracted visitors. During the winter picnic season, this attraction multiplies, as the serene environment becomes a perfect backdrop for leisure, bonding, and festivity. On New Year’s Day alone, an estimated three thousand picnickers visited various locations in and around the town, filling the area with colour, music, and celebration.

Several popular picnic destinations within Tezpur, including Koliabhumura, Ganeshghat, Debishing Ghat, Rudrapath, Bhairab pad, Gordoul, Chapori, Jahajghat, Saru khuti, Beltika, Kalibari, and Bamunipahar, turned into bustling picnic hubs. People of all age groups were seen enjoying homemade feasts, playing games, clicking photographs, and welcoming the New Year in a joyful and relaxed atmosphere. Beyond the town limits, the scenic destinations of Nameri and Bhalukpong emerged as major attractions. The lush green landscapes, riverbanks, and forested surroundings of Nameri, along with the crystal-clear waters and hills of Bhalukpong, drew large crowds of nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Many visitors opted for daylong outings to these locations, enjoying the pristine environment, river views, and the refreshing winter breeze. The areas around the Jia Bharali river, in particular, remained crowded throughout the day with picnickers soaking in the natural beauty.

Religious and heritage sites across Tezpur and nearby areas also witnessed heavy footfall. Temples such as Mahabhairab, Bhairabi Mandir, Ketekeswar, Satsang Vihar, Shani Temple, Ganesh Temple, and the Hanuman Temple near Maithan saw devotees offering prayers and seeking blessings at the beginning of the New Year. Prominent landmarks like Agnigarh Hill (Park), Bhupen Hazarika Kola Bhumi, and the Samadhisthal attracted visitors eager to reconnect with the cultural and historical legacy of the town.

As the day progressed, Tezpur and its surroundings remained abuzz with activity, reflecting a rare blend of celebration, spirituality, and appreciation of nature. By evening, visitors began returning home with memorable experiences and glimpses of the unmatched beauty that defines this part of Assam.

The New Year celebrations once again highlighted Tezpur, along with Nameri and Bhalukpong, as one of the most favoured winter destinations in the state where culture, nature, and festivity come together to welcome the year with warmth, vibrancy, and shared happiness.

