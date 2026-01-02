Union Education Ministry Launches Probe into Tezpur University Allegations

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Education has constituted a high-level enquiry committee to investigate the ongoing situation at Tezpur University and allegations surrounding the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, Shambhu Nath Singh. Pending completion of the enquiry, the VC has been directed to ‘recuse’ himself from all official duties and proceed on leave with immediate effect.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Department of Higher Education on December 31, 2025, the enquiry committee has been constituted under Section 9 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, in exercise of the powers of the Visitor of the University.

The three-member committee comprises senior academic administrators: Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Manipur University, as Chairman; Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor, Nagaland University, as a Member; and Prof. Manish R. Joshi, Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), as a Member. The Committee has also been authorized to co-opt additional experts if required.

As per the Office Memorandum, the terms of reference for the enquiry committee are to: conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the findings and recommendations of the Fact-Finding Committee report submitted by the Office of the Chancellor of Tezpur University; ascertain the circumstances leading to the present crisis on the university campus, including resignations and assumption of charges by various functionaries; visit the campus, meet all stakeholders, and examine relevant records, documents, and communications; and examine any other related matter deemed relevant by the Committee.

The Committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest and within a maximum period of three months from the date of issue of the memorandum.

The UGC will provide secretarial assistance to the Committee, while Tezpur University authorities have been directed to extend full cooperation and furnish all necessary documents.

In a separate communication issued the same day, the Ministry of Education informed that Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University until further orders.

The appointment will be governed by the provisions laid down in the Act, Statutes, and Ordinances of Tezpur University.

The developments come amid heightened concern over governance and administrative issues at one of the premier central universities in the Northeast, with the inquiry expected to determine the future course of action for the university.

Also Read: 514 police & CAPF personnel get DGP’s Commendation Medals