Newly-appointed Sivasagar DC Aayush Garg seeks cooperation from organizations

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar district’s newly-appointed District Commissioner Aayush Garg, held an important meeting with representatives of various groups and organizations at the Sukafa conference hall. The meeting discussed several key topics, with the District Commissioner emphasizing the necessity of cooperation from these organizations to ensure the successful implementation of government development programmes.

Garg highlighted that for the smooth execution of all projects in the district, the unity, coordination, and connection between organizations and the public is essential. Representatives from the organizations shared their opinions during the meeting. The District Commissioner expressed hope that in the coming days, the district’s developmental work would progress effectively and called for an active and responsible role from all organizations.

