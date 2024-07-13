Newly-elected MP Amarsingh Tisso Welcomed Warmly in West Karbi Anglong, Assures Cooperation for District Upliftment

DONGKAMUKAM: On Friday, the newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) of no 6 Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, Amarsingh Tisso was warmly welcomed by saffron leaders of West Karbi Anglong.

At Ghilani, saffron head office of the district near Dongkamukam, the MP thanked the voters of the three districts for overwhelming support for him and asked co-operation from all the quarters for overall upliftment of the three districts. Assam Cabinet minister of Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Public Relations etc. Pijush Hazarika by attending as chief guest informed that he was very lucky to attend the welcoming programme.

“Actually today I came here to inspect the flood-hit areas but due to bad weather I couldn’t and so I attended the programme here,” he said. He informed that altogether Rs 75 crore were sanctioned for construction of embankment in the MAC constituencies of Kopili, Bithung Rengthama and Rongkhang. Once completion is done, that might take maybe one or two years, suffering would go away, he said. Regarding opposition’s propaganda of sixth scheduled areas declining power, the minister denied to comment. “Instead we are empowering the council by enhancing the annual budget year by year,” he said.

Besides, additional amount is being received from the central government by KAAC, he continued. Latest example is Assam Mala road project (Hamren Dongkamukam Hojai Nilbagan Howraghat road) which is over Rs 900 crore sanctioned outside council’s normal budget by the state government, he further added.

“This shows we are empowering the council,” he reiterated. He further informed that Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned in the last three years from Water Resources Department in all the three Assam’s sixth scheduled council. He further asked not to pay attention to the opposition’s propaganda and asked the gathering to give thumping win for all the six MLAs from the three districts in the upcoming LA election scheduled to held after 20 months. For this he directed all the elected representatives to remain in touch with grassroots level voters now and then.

KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang in his speech acknowledged of having garnered less votes in this MP election comparing to the MP election five years back.

“After August 15 this year, Gaon Chalo Abhiyan programme will be initiated in each village to strengthen once again in the grassroots level,” Tuliram added. He finally said that open talks on the “sixth scheduled” at Diphu will be held soon where leaders of all political parties, intellectual, ex-militants leaders, student leaders, social workers etc. will be invited.

